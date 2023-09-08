Los Angeles travelers now have more options to fly to and from the Steel City when Breeze Airways begins service between LAX and Pittsburgh.

The budget airline began offering direct flights between the two cities beginning Friday and tickets are on sale now for future flights with one-way trips going for as low as $99 as part of an introductory deal.

The new route will be served on Mondays and Fridays and the introductory fares will be available for purchase between Sept. 18 and March 7, 2024.

Doug Webster, Deputy Executive Director Operations for Los Angeles World Airports, said they are thrilled to have expanded service and more nonstop destinations between LAX and the eastern part of the country.

“LAX and Breeze Airways share a common goal of offering our guests more flight options and we welcome Breeze’s new flight to Pittsburgh International Airport,” Webster said.

Breeze began serving LAX in November 2022 and currently offers other nonstop flights to Norfolk and Richmond, Virginia throughout the year and seasonal flights to Jacksonville, Florida; Providence, Rhode Island; Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina; and New Orleans.

The budget airline began flying in March 2021 and has quickly expanded, offering dozens of nonstop flights from airports around the country. Breeze also offers select flights from John Wayne Airport in Orange County and San Bernardino International Airport.

The airline says its business model centers around offering “affordable fares with plenty of perks” including fewer fees, free family seating and enhanced seating options. Breeze was founded by David Neeleman, who previously co-founded JetBlue.

“Breeze is all about connecting underserved city pairs, and there is only one airline that currently flies to Pittsburgh nonstop from LAX,” said Tom Doxey, Breeze Airways’ President. “LAX has opened a lot of possibilities for our guests who are looking to fly transcontinental routes with affordability, flexibility, and convenience. We’re looking forward to continued growth in Los Angeles as our demand grows.”

Currently, the only other airline to offer direct flights from LAX to Pittsburgh is Spirit Airlines.

The new Breeze flights will be aboard a new Airbus A220-300 aircraft, which Breeze says includes three unique seating options and varying amenities.

The budget airline says it doesn’t charge for changes or cancellations up to 15 minutes before departure and offers other benefits like free family seating and a la carte pricing.

Tickets for LAX to Pittsburgh are on sale now on the airline’s website.