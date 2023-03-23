Get ready to scratch an item off your bucket list.

An affordable airline will soon be offering flights from Los Angeles County to one of America’s most beautiful places: Glacier National Park.

Avelo Airlines announced Wednesday it would be offering twice-weekly flights from Hollywood Burbank Airport to Glacier Park International Airport in Kalispell, Montana — just a short drive from the West entrance to Glacier.

Glacier National Park was established in 1910 and is one of the oldest and most-visited parks in the National Park Service. It’s home to 700 miles of trails and is known for its breathtaking views of “melting glaciers, alpine meadows, carved valleys, and spectacular lakes.”

“Glacier is a paradise for adventurous visitors seeking wilderness steeped in human history,” the National Park Service said.

Engineering marvel Going-to-the-Sun Road cuts through the middle of the park, but was designed to go relatively unnoticed. (Tim Rains/National Park Service)

Grinnell Peak is reflected in the still waters of Swiftcurrent Lake at Many Glacier. Mt Gould is to the left and Mt. Wilbur is to the right on May 28, 2014. (Tim Rains/National Park Service)

Meltwater from Grinnell, Gem, and Salamander Glaciers feeds the teal lakes of Grinnell Valley in the Many Glacier area of the park in this undated photo. (Tim Rains/National Park Service)

The nonstop flights begin on May 22, and will be offered twice weekly on a seasonal basis, Avelo said, with one-way fares starting at $49.

The flights will take off Mondays and Fridays aboard a Boeing “Next-Generation 737.”

The airline began offering flights under the Avelo name in April 2021 and the Burbank airport was one of the first hubs for the ultra-low fare airline.

In addition to low fares, the budget airline also offers no-fee changes to itineraries, and pick-and-choose payments for additional perks, like priority boarding, additional leg room or checked bags.

Avelo previously offered a Burbank to Bozeman, Montana flight at the time of its launch at Hollywood Burbank Airport, but those flights were dropped within months as the coronavirus pandemic continued to hamper travel across the globe.

“Avelo’s service from Burbank to Kalispell gives Southern Californians a convenient way to discover and explore a different dimension of the great outdoors,” Hollywood Burbank Airport Executive Director Frank Miller said. “It also allows Montanans an easy opportunity to explore all that Southern California has to offer, at great low fares.”

Glacier Park International Airport Director Rob Ratkowski said he was excited to welcome Avelo to northwest Montana, adding that he expected more flight options would “encourage competitive fares to the L.A. basin.”

“We look forward to the opportunities this new partnership will provide for residents and those wanting to travel to our beautiful area,” Ratkowski said.

Flights between Burbank and Kalispell are on sale now. Trips must be booked by April 7, to secure the introductory rate of $49, Avelo said.