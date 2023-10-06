The Orange County Sheriff’s Department has released new video, including body-worn camera footage, from the deadly mass shooting at Cook’s Corner in Trabuco Canyon.

Three people were killed and six others wounded when retired Ventura Police Sgt. John Snowling opened fire inside and outside the bar on Aug. 23.

Snowling, who authorities say went to the bar to target his estranged wife, died in a gunbattle with Orange County sheriff’s deputies. His wife was wounded but survived.

Body-worn camera footage shows Orange County Sheriff’s Deputies surrounding Cook’s Corner gunman John Snowling after he had been fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire with deputies on Aug. 23, 2023. (OCSD)

On Friday, the Sheriff’s Department released footage from deputy body cameras as part of a “critical incident video” which shows the moments leading up to the deadly shootout with Snowling, the moment gunfire was exchanged and the aftermath of Snowling being fatally wounded.

The full video, which was posted to YouTube, starts with emergency dispatch audio from several 911 calls reporting the sounds of shots fired and the sights of people fleeing the popular biker bar. The audio describes the chaotic early moments in which dispatchers attempted to obtain information about the shooter.

The video then shifts to security camera footage which shows the shooter, later identified as Snowling, opening fire on a crowd of unsuspecting people, running after them and firing from two pistols he carried simultaneously.

CCTV footage shows John Snowling firing at patrons outside of Cook’s Corner in Trabuco Canyon, California on Aug. 23, 2023. (OCSD)

Throughout the video, law enforcement officials provide additional information about the incident, as well as offer warnings and disclaimers about what’s to come.

The video eventually shifts to the body-worn cameras of the responding deputies. Video shows several Orange County Sheriff’s Department vehicles arrive on the scene and stop in the middle of the roadway. Deputies are seen grabbing rifles from the back of their vehicles and ducking behind as they attempt to locate the shooter.

The frantic shouting of the deputies depicts the chaotic scene, as they attempt to locate the gunman, who apparently was hiding behind a tree in the adjacent parking lot next to the bar. Deputies eventually locate Snowling and a shootout ensues, in which he is fatally wounded.

Body-worn camera footage shows Orange County Sheriff’s Deputies exchanging gunfire with Cook’s Corner gunman John Snowling on Aug. 23, 2023. (OCSD)

Deputies are then seen marching toward the location where Snowling was last seen. His body was located near the tree from where he was firing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three others, patrons at the bar, were killed in the shooting. Six were wounded.

A memorial was set up at Cook’s Corner to honor the lives lost and serve as a reminder of the iconic business’s lasting perseverance.

The three people killed in the shooting have been identified as 53-year-old Glen Sprowl of Stanton, 49-year-old Tonya Clark of Scottsdale and 67-year-old John Leehee of Irvine.

Orange County Sheriff’s Department Undersheriff Jeff Hallock said shootings involving deputies are complex and require multiple “simultaneous investigations.”

Orange County mass shooting victims Tonya Clark and John Leehee are seen in photos released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department on Aug. 25, 2023.

“The Orange County District Attorney’s office conducts the primary investigation into the actions of the involved deputies to determine whether their actions were within the law,” Hallock said.

Homicide detectives will then investigate the criminal conduct of any suspects before or during the event, and the Sheriff’s Department conducts an internal administrative investigation that determines whether the actions of the involved deputies were consistent with department policy.

“After these investigations are complete, the Office of Independent Review will also examine the incident and make any pertinent recommendations,” Hallock said.

The Undersheriff said the release of this additional footage was made because these incidents demand the “highest level of scrutiny, and rightfully [are] a matter of public concern.”