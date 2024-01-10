The Glendale Police Department has added a new member to its ranks, one whose job is to provide comfort and compassion for those experiencing the trauma and emotions that often come with police work.

A labrador retriever named “Brisket” will be joining the Glendale PD as a Facility Dog thanks to Canine Companions.

Brisket, facility dog with Glendale Police Department. Officer Amy Tate of the Glendale Police Department

Facility dogs are specially trained to offer a unique service to members of the community, including providing comfort to victims and witnesses during interviews and court proceedings, helping victims process grief and loss and lowering tension and stress among the staff and community following traumatic events. They also engage with the community by building relationships with children, conducting senior citizen visits and welfare checks and participating in public events.

Brisket is two years old and is described as goofy, smart, affectionate and abundantly happy. He enjoys walks, playing tug-of-war, napping and cuddling.

Brisket plays tug-of-war with GPD Officer Coralles (Glendale Police Department)

“Brisket can pull toy wagons, push drawers closed and retrieve all kinds of items,” the Glendale Police Department says. “He has 12 specific commands that allow him to interact with officers, students and others in a calm and appropriate way.”

He’ll be partnered with Glendale Police Services Officer Amy Tate throughout the Glendale community.

“We’re excited to welcome Brisket to our ranks at the Glendale Police Department,” said Glendale Police Chief Manny Cid. “Community partnerships are a core component of our mission and values, and we’re grateful to Canine Companions for introducing us to an excellent facility dog to support our personnel and our community in a variety of important ways.”

Officer Tate and Brisket embraces Brisket in this image provided by the Glendale Police Department

For nearly 50 years, Canine Companions has been breeding, raising and training service and facility dogs to assist those with disabilities or special needs and provide services to the community.

More than 6,700 dogs have been trained and placed with clients through the program, including 339 military veterans and more than 2,000 children. The estimated cost to train a dog like Brisket, including all the follow-up support, is around $50,000, but each facility dog is provided at no cost and the organization is entirely donor-funded.

Brisket’s training was sponsored by the Los Angeles Chargers and Lazy Dog Restaurants. As a “Charger Pup,” he was able to attend games and interact with players on the practice field.

Glendale police are already looking to introduce Brisket into the community. If you would like to invite Brisket and Officer Tate to an upcoming event, you can reach out by email.