A new entertainment destination, The Hill | Los Angeles, will usher in the holiday season with a limited-time event, “Holidays on the Hill.”

The month-long celebration will begin Dec. 1 and include various events such as photo opportunities with Santa in his workshop, seasonal food and drink offerings at FIVE on The Hill’s Jingle Bell Tavern and various brunch and dinner options, which include unlimited Champagne and lobster.

An outdoor market will also be available on select days from Dec. 7 to 17 at the Hilton Los Angeles/Universal City. Located where the pool once stood, the market will be filled with faux snow, treats, activities and games.

The full list of events and more information regarding ticket purchases can be found online.

The event will support the Boys and Girls Club of the West Valley and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation with toy drives and a portion of ticket sales.