New infection control training program could help protect O.C. nursing homes from COVID-19

As COVID-19 continues to tear through nursing and assisted-living homes across the state, UC Irvine, the Orange County Health Care Agency and CalOptima are teaming up to develop an infection control training program that will help protect the most vulnerable members of the community.

“We are all very aware that we have reached a critical juncture in the COVID-19 pandemic picture,” said Dr. Emily Fonda, deputy chief medical officer of CalOptima. “We continue to find ourselves with daily new cases and lists of hospitalized patients and deaths, many of which occur among nursing home patients.”

The program is a preventative measure so the fate of the county’s nursing and assisted-living homes doesn’t mirror that of the state’s.

Almost half of the deaths from COVID-19 in California occurred to residents or employees of nursing or assisted-living homes.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.