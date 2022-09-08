Danah Rojo-Rivas, 16, is pictured in a photo posted to a GoFundMe page.

Detectives on Thursday planned to release new information they received about the 2016 slaying of 16-year-old Danah Rojo-Rivas in Lynwood.

The information was received through an anonymous tip and will be shared during a 3 p.m. news conference that will be streamed on the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Detectives also plan to release an image of what they believe to be the actual suspect vehicle, the LASD stated.

Danah was in the backseat of her mother’s car, leaving a church function, as the suspects were in pursuit of an unrelated vehicle on Nov. 23.

The intended target got out of his vehicle and ran across Euclid Avenue as the suspect opened fire several times.

The shooter missed their target and instead struck the car Danah was in, fatally wounding her.

The suspects and the intended target fled the scene immediately following the shooting.

Homicide detectives and deputies planned to go door-to-door Thursday to distribute flyers with a picture of the possible suspect vehicle.

A $20,000 reward has been offered in the case, according to the LASD.