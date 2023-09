Volunteers and animal advocates say the City of Los Angeles’ six animal shelters are in crisis with overcrowding, filthy cages and few resources. Staycee Dains, the new general manager of L.A. Animal Services, has taken the position with hopes for a fix. She sits down with Kacey Montoya to discuss those plans in her first live television interview, only on KTLA 5.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Sept. 23, 2023.