Los Angeles County on Friday reported a one-day total of more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time since mid-August, and the third straight day of at least 1,800 new cases.

There have been a total of 6,016 new coronavirus cases over that period, according to the L.A. County Department of Public Health.

Jennifer McGraw reports for the KTLA 5 News at 3 on Nov. 6, 2020.