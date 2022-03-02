New L.A. mayoral poll shows Bass and De León in close proximity

A new poll shows a different shape of the Los Angeles mayoral race than previous polling, with no commanding front-runner.
Rep. Karen Bass still has a small lead in the Loyola Marymount University Center for the Study of Los Angeles poll released Wednesday, but City Councilman Kevin de León is a close second.
With the June primary just over three months away, more than 40% of self-identified registered voters remain undecided in the survey.
About 16% of respondents said they would choose Bass if the election were held today and about 12% said they would choose De León. None of the other candidates in the poll were above single digits.
