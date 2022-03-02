New L.A. mayoral poll shows Bass and De León in close proximity

Los Angeles mayoral candidates, from left, former Metro board member Mel Wilson, L.A. City Atty. Mike Feuer, Rep. Karen Bass and L.A. City Councilmembers Kevin de León and Joe Buscaino participate in last month’s debate at Loyola Marymount University.(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

A new poll shows a different shape of the Los Angeles mayoral race than previous polling, with no commanding front-runner.

Rep. Karen Bass still has a small lead in the Loyola Marymount University Center for the Study of Los Angeles poll released Wednesday, but City Councilman Kevin de León is a close second.

With the June primary just over three months away, more than 40% of self-identified registered voters remain undecided in the survey.

About 16% of respondents said they would choose Bass if the election were held today and about 12% said they would choose De León. None of the other candidates in the poll were above single digits.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.