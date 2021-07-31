New L.A. summer fair brings fried food, fun, games to Santa Anita Park

The new Summer Fair of Los Angeles is bringing fun, fried foods, games and live music to the Southland.

What’s being called the “Official Summer Fair of L.A.” kicked off off Thursday and will through Sunday, Aug. 22, at Santa Anita Park, located at 285 W. Huntington Drive in Arcadia.

The fair features live musical performances, food, carnival rides, games and more. More information about the event can be found at the Official Summer Fair of L.A. website.

The event is not affiliated with the official California State Fair, which is held annually in Sacramento at Cal Expo.

Wendy Burch reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 31, 2021.