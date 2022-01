A new lane of the westbound 91 Freeway opened up Thursday, one day ahead of schedule.

The lane is expected to ease congestion on the highway and in the Inland Empire.

All lanes of the westbound side of the freeway, however, will be closed starting 8 p.m. Friday between the 71 Freeway and State Route 241 so workers can add finishing touches to the project.

Chip Yost reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on Jan. 6, 2022.