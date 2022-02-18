New LAUSD superintendent says it’s time to relax outdoor masking rules

Los Angeles Unified School District’s new superintendent, Alberto Carvalho, told KTLA that he is set to make an announcement regarding outdoor masking rules for schools later Friday.

Carvalho said it’s time to consider relaxing some protocols, explaining that school infection rates are low.

“The science backs the unmasking of kids in outdoor settings, the unmasking of adults in outdoor settings with the appropriate precautions being taken,” Carvalho said.

The superintendent said he will make an announcement later Friday, with new rules taking effect sometime early next week.

“We need to acknowledge that positivity rates in our community and particularly in our schools are significantly low, the level of vaccination exceedingly high, particularly for 12 and older,” Carvalho said.

Because daily COVID-19 hospitalization numbers remained below 2,500 for seven consecutive days, L.A. County relaxed some masking rules Wednesday, including for outdoor spaces at TK-12 schools.

Masking indoors at schools remains required by the county and state.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Feb. 18, 2022.