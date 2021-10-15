New LAX parking structure opens Tuesday with 4,300 new spots, pre-booking discounts

A new LAX parking structure is set to open Tuesday, bringing 4,300 new parking spots and discounted pre-booking opportunities to one of the world’s largest airports.

The $294-million LAX Economy Parking is a half mile away from the Los Angeles International Airport Central Terminal Area.

A dedicated shuttle bus will take travelers to the parking facility and the terminal area’s arrivals level.

The four-story facility will have electric vehicle charging, automatic entry and exit, and allow drivers to pre-book parking online for a discounted rate.

Initially, pre-booking discounts will give drivers up to 70% off the drive-up rate of $25 per day.

Previously, parking at LAX was only available on a first-come, first-served basis, with no reservation system available.

Now, travelers can visit this page to book and pre-pay for parking to avoid delays.

On Tuesday, Oct. 19, Economy Parking returns to LAX with a free shuttle transporting parkers to and from the Central Terminal Area. #LAXEconomyParking pic.twitter.com/1GpB6JvBDa — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) October 14, 2021

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti celebrated the opening of the LAX Economy Parking, the largest parking facility at the airport, saying it will help reduce congestion and create a more seamless travel experience.

Once complete in 2023, the Automated People Mover will make its final stop at the new parking facility before continuing to the terminal.

LAX Economy Parking also features dedicated parking spaces for zero-emission vehicles.

The airport says the new parking structure will also have “a pet relief area” for travelers passing through with their furry friends.

The new LAX Economy Parking facility features a pet relief area. Opening to the public on Oct. 19, even your pup will have some nice amenities to enjoy! #LAXEconomyParking pic.twitter.com/dm2pf7XNbZ — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) October 13, 2021

The new structure is the first major component to be completed from LAX’s $5.5 billion Landside Access Modernization Program.

“LAX Economy Parking is a historic marker of progress in the midst of a once-in-a-generation transformation at the airport,” Garcetti said in a statement.