Each train car will hold up to 50 passengers with luggage, include 12 seats, air conditioning, visual and audio messaging systems. Aug. 2, 2022 (LAX)

The future of rail travel to and from Los Angeles International Airport moved one step closer to reality Tuesday.

Mayor Eric Garcetti joined airport, city, and federal officials to unveil the first Automated People Mover train car, which will eventually be part of a larger network of trains.

Once completed, the APM system will connect passengers between the rental car facility, the Metro Crenshaw/LAX Line, the Metro Green Line, the economy parking lot and the terminals, with six total stations.

“The Automated People Mover will be so much more than another way to get to LAX – it’s the piece of the puzzle that will curb the congestion that has been plaguing our airport for decades,” said Garcetti. “As we welcome the first car that will whisk travelers to renovated terminals, parking structures, Metro rail, and a new rental car facility, it’s clear that a completely reimagined LAX is on the horizon.”

Rendering of Los Angeles International Airport with the APM train line. (LAX)

Each train car will hold up to 50 passengers with luggage, include 12 seats, air conditioning, visual and audio messaging systems.

Airport officials say, end to end, a ride along the 2.25-mile elevated guideway will take ten minutes with trains arriving every two minutes between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m.

“I am excited and proud to see the first train cars delivered for LAX’s Automated People Mover,” said Rep. Maxine Waters. “Construction has been moving at a fast pace and when complete will enable airline passengers to reach their terminals from anywhere near a Metro light rail line at a fraction of the current cost and without contributing to local traffic and vehicle emissions.”

To view a video about the APM project, click here.

Map of the APM route and stations. (LAX)