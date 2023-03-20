STARLUX Airlines announced new service from Taipei to Los Angeles that will begin taking off on April 26, 2023 (STARLUX Airlines)

A Taiwan-based luxury airline will begin offering flights from Taipei to LAX starting in April.

STARLUX Airlines will offer the transpacific flights five days a week when the service launches, with plans to expand to daily flights in June.

The inaugural flight will take place on April 26.

Passengers will fly aboard the luxury airline’s new-generation Airbus A350s which will be configured into a “premium four-class layout.” There will be four seats in First Class, 26 in Business Class, 36 in Premium Economy, and 240 in Economy.

Travelers in First and Business classes will have private spaces with a sliding door and seats with “full-flat and Zero G mode for full relaxation,” the airline said. Premium Economy will feature extra legroom and luxury seats with a leg rest and footrest bar. Even the Economy Class seats will offer luxury amenities, the airline said, with leather headrests and a wide seat pitch (the space between your seat and the seat in front of you).

All seats will have seatback entertainment options with large personal 4K screens, the airline said.

The flights will also offer “chef-inspired” Taiwanese dishes for all passengers, and specific meals can be ordered ahead of time online.

STARLUX is new to the United States market, and in celebration of its American debut, the airline has partnered with the Los Angeles Clippers to act as the team’s official international airline partner.

The partnership means STARLUX and the Clippers will work together on in-flight branding, international sweepstakes and other initiatives. In June, the airline will offer Clippers-theme amenities during its Taipei-Los Angeles flights, including food and drink packaging, playing cards, eye masks, boarding passes and luggage tags.

“As a brand-new airline to the US market, STARLUX is excited to help create memorable journeys by providing unique and exquisite service to customers traveling to and from Los Angeles to Taipei, and other Asian cities,” said STARLUX CEO Glenn Chai. “With Los Angeles being the sister city of Taipei, along with our partnership with the LA Clippers, the city of angels is our airline’s perfect starting US destination.”

Scott Sonnenberg, LA Clippers Chief Global Partnerships Officer, said the team is thrilled to partner with STARLUX and introduce new global audiences to the Clippers organization.

“Clipper Nation is made up of diverse fans in Los Angeles and around the world, and this new partnership will literally help us bring Clippers fans to L.A.,” said Sonnenberg. “I can’t think of anything better.”

Reservations for departures from April 26 and beyond are available for booking through the airline’s website.

Flights will depart LAX for Taipei on Tuesday and Thursday through Sunday at 12:50 a.m. Flights will depart Taipei for Los Angeles on Monday and Wednesday through Saturday at 11:40 p.m.