Years after ArcLight theaters across the country screened their final films, a new movie theater chain is moving into one of the shuttered locations.

This week, Cinema West announced plans to take over the space once occupied by ArcLight Beach Cities off Rosecrans Avenue in El Segundo.

The new 16-screen theatre will feature “luxury recliner seating, full restaurant and bar and a streamlined ticket and concession-buying experience,” the company said in a news release.

Cinema West Beach Cities will replace the once-loved theater, which closed its doors for good in 2020 during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

The project will include a top-to-bottom redevelopment, transforming the space into what its new operators are calling a “luxury movie theater experience.”

Each auditorium will feature cutting edge laser projection and Dolby Atmos sound technology. Two of the auditoriums will feature “premium giant screens.”

An upscale woodfired pizza restaurant on site will serve craft beers, California wines and signature cocktails.

Cinema West Executive Director James Howard said the goal of the project is to create a “luxury lounge movie experience,” where guests can enjoy quality food and significant comfort and immerse themselves in the film.

This rendering shows the planned CinemaWest Beach Cities flagship theater set to replace the closed ArcLight in El Segundo. (Continental Development Corporation and Cinema West)

“We are stepping into a new era, leaving behind the generic, corporate-style, cookie-cutter theaters. Cinema West Beach Cities will be a sophisticated cinematic experience on par with private screening rooms at the major studios,” Howard said.

The South Bay movie theater will serve as a flagship location for Cinema West.

“We look forward to the opening of Cinema West Beach Cities in El Segundo, providing an exceptional movie experience for our residents and the entire South Bay,” said El Segundo Mayor Drew Boyles.

Boyles thanked both Cinema West and the developer, Continental Development Corporation, for “recognizing” the location as a prime spot for those looking to enjoy a movie and a meal.

Developers anticipate a grand opening taking place in summer 2024, and the launch will include special screenings of classic films and indies, in addition to the normal slate of summer blockbusters.

Cinema West says it hopes to succeed where other movie theater chains have failed, pointing toward the massive success of previous summer hits “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” as examples of a rebounding industry.