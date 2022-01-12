New mega COVID testing site opens in Santa Fe Springs

A new temporary mega COVID-19 testing site opened at Norwalk/Santa Fe Springs Metrolink Station this week due to the recent omicron-fueled virus surge and the increased demand for testing.

The site, located at 12800 Imperial Hwy in Santa Fe Springs, is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will operate for about a month. It’s meant to accommodate more than 1,000 people each day once it’s fully operational.

About half of those working at the site, run by the American Safety Group, are military veterans. Those who would like to know more about employment opportunities can email Asgcovid@asgcorps.com.

