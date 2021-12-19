New Metro bus, rail schedules now in effect

Riders on Metro’s bus and rail service are being advised to check online before their trip, as some routes and times have changed.

“We’re adjusting some bus routes for easier access to key destinations and adding more frequent service,” Metro said when announcing the changes last month. “Some bus stops will also be consolidated to improve bus travel times, while maintaining access to alternative stops.”

The changes should already be appearing in Metro’s Transit app, and bus riders can also visit mybus.metro.net to see if their route is different.

“The changes are part of our NextGen Bus Plan to make our bus system easier to use and add more service on our busiest routes,” last month’s announcement read. “We’ve been implementing NextGen over the past year. With these upcoming changes, much of the NextGen Bus Plan restructuring of bus lines will have been implemented, with the remainder to occur in 2022 — it’s the biggest overhaul of the Metro bus system in more than 25 years.”

Metro also advised that while fares are not currently being required on buses, fare collection will resume on Jan. 10, 2022.