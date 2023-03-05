Artist and activist Taji Terasaki stands next to his new mural in downtown L.A. that brings awareness to the issue food insecurity Mar. 5, 2023 (KTLA)

A new mural in downtown Los Angeles by artist and activist Taji Terasaki is designed to raise awareness of those in the community suffering from food insecurity.

Food insecurity is defined as not having access to enough food or food of adequate quality to meet a person’s basic needs.

It’s estimated that 1 in 4 people in L.A. experienced food insecurity in 2022, some 800,000 households.

“This is the mural called ‘Recipes to Nourish Communities,’” Terasaki told KTLA. “This mural consists of four panels, each one elevating a community or organization that addresses food security, and what I’m very interested in is nourishment.”

KTLA Photojournalist Phil Ige reports.