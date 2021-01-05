New precautions urged for L.A. County residents because COVID-19 is ‘everywhere’

The risk of getting coronavirus in Los Angeles County has never been greater.

About one in every five people getting tested for the coronavirus are positive — a quintupling since Nov. 1.

And conditions are expected to worsen in the coming weeks as people who got infected during the winter holidays get sick.

“Everyone should keep in mind that community transmission rates are so high that you run the risk of an exposure whenever you leave your home,” Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said. “Assume that this deadly invisible virus is everywhere, looking for a willing host.”

