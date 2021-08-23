New protocols for athlete COVID testing in L.A. County coming this week

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health published revised guidelines on Monday requiring high school athletes to be tested weekly for the COVID-19 virus. The preliminary guidance was sent to school principals Friday subject to review.

“Testing is on,” said West Hills Chaminade athletic director Todd Borowski.

But later Monday, the guidelines were pulled from the county website with new protocols to be announced on Tuesday.

In an email sent to schools, the county said, “Please note that the Protocol for Organized Youth Sports Appendix S has been temporarily taken down while a new Health Officer Order is being finalized.”

