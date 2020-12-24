New safety guidelines implemented at L.A. County parishes ahead of holiday church services

Religious services are pivotal for many during the Christmas and holiday season but while this year’s indoor services have been allowed to resume, they will be held with many coronavirus safety guidelines in place.

Archbishop José H. Gomez, as well as the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, strongly recommend that religious services continue to be help outside, but parishes that choose to move services back indoors must adhere to several rules including no handshaking and no choir music.

Social distancing must be practiced at all times and everyone must wear a face mask.

Sara Welch reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 24, 2020.