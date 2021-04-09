New San Bernardino County app lets residents anonymously report use and sales of illegal fireworks

San Bernardino County fire officials are spreading the word about a new system for reporting illegal fireworks less than a month after an explosion in Ontario left two dead and caused more than $3 million in damage.

Residents can anonymously report the use and sales of illegal fireworks through an online portal that can help fire officials better track activities and identify culprits, according to county Fire Marshal Mike Horton.

Reports collected through the app will go into a database that is viewable by fire and law enforcement agencies, he said. Those reports will be mapped and can be used to direct patrols to heavy-use areas.

Owners of homes where fireworks are observed — including in photos uploaded to the app — will be automatically sent a $1,250 citation through the app, Horton said. Property owners will be on the hook if their tenants are caught using fireworks, he added.

