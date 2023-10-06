Residents and visitors in six neighborhoods across Los Angeles can experience free, fully autonomous Waymo One rides for a limited time.

The company, which was spun out of Google and operates in San Francisco and Phoenix, says the service is now coming to Los Angeles.

Waymo, an autonomous driving technology company with a mission to make it safe and easy for people to get to their destinations, is arriving in L.A. to give people a chance to experience a free and fully autonomous Waymo One ride for a limited time, ahead of a wider service launch.

The company is hosting its first pop-up event where people can score a ticket to ride on Oct. 11, from 8 a.m to 3 p.m. at Arizona Avenue and 3rd Street in Santa Monica. There will also be opportunities to win official Waymo merchandise.

To call a car, users can download the app and request a ride, similar to Uber or Lyft. The cars are outfitted with all lidar cameras and radar to help them get around.