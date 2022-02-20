New storm expected to bring rain to Southern California

Snow-topped mountains stand behind the Los Angeles downtown skyline and Hollywood sign after sunrise following heavy rains as seen from the Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area on December 29, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images)

After a sunny and mostly warm weekend, a cold storm is expected to move into Southern California beginning Monday and continuing through the week, officials said.

Residents can expect to enjoy a mostly sunny Sunday with temperatures ranging from the low to mid-60s, according to the National Weather Service.

But that will change on Monday, when the region will see mostly cloudy skies and cool temperatures with a 20% chance of rain, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s to mid-60s throughout the day.

A large mass of cold air from the north is expected to bring showers, isolated thunderstorms and possibly some hail to parts of the region on Tuesday and Wednesday, said David Sweet, a meteorologist with the NWS in Oxnard.

