A powerful new storm moved into Southern California Monday bringing another round heavy rainfall, powerful winds and the potential for additional flooding and mudslides.

Rain rates are expected to range between a half-inch and three-quarters of an inch per hour for the coasts and valleys, with potential for heavier downpours of up to one-inch per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

Before the storm moves out of the region Tuesday, the weather service expects two to four inches of total rainfall along the coast and inland valleys and 4 to 8 inches in the foothills and mountains.

Flood advisories are in effect for San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties Monday, according to the agency.

As a result, an evacuation warning is in effect for the Ventura RV Beach Resort beginning at 9 a.m. Monday through 6 p.m. Tuesday, officials said.

Storm Radar Jan. 9, 2023.

This week’s storm is similar to last weeks, except temperatures will be a little warmer than a traditional winter storm and winds will be stronger and more erratic. High wind warnings and wind advisories remain in effect in some areas.

Other threats include hail, lightning and even brief tornadoes or waterspouts, the weather service said.

At 4 p.m., Los Angeles County Public Works officials will issue a phase 2 mud flow alert for the Fish Fire area in Duarte.

The yellow alert will be in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

As a result, residents from Mel Canyon Road from Brookridge Road to Fish Canyon Road (approximately 25 homes) are asked to follow rain-related parking restrictions.

Residents are also encouraged to monitor weather conditions and be alert to any possible changes.

High surf is also a concern through Tuesday.

“Large, breaking waves will affect the coast, highest on west-facing beaches,” the weather service said.

The last week’s storm hit Northern California hard, causing widespread damage. President Joe Biden declared an emergency in the state due to the storms, ordering federal assistance to help local response efforts.

Gov. Gavin Newsom governor said 12 people have died because of violent weather in Northern California during the past 10 days, and he warned that this week’s storms could be even more dangerous, the Associated Press reported.

Warmer weather is finally back in the forecast in Southern California later this week. However, yet another storm might move in next weekend.