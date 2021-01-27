New storm to bring rain, snow to Southern California through Friday; Grapevine closed

A long-lasting winter storm moving toward Southern California Wednesday is expected to bring rain and snow to the area through Friday, according to forecasters.

The bulk of the moisture from the system isn’t expected to arrive until Thursday, but snowy conditions prompted officials to close the 5 Freeway through The Grapevine area early Wednesday morning.

The northbound 5 was closed at Lake Hughes Road in Castaic, according to a tweet from Caltrans. The southbound side of the freeway was closed at Grapevine Road.

Due to snow and ice, I-5 is closed in both directions in the #Grapevine area. Northbound I-5 is closed at Lake Hughes Road in #Castaic. Southbound I-5 is closed at Grapevine Road. There is no estimated opening time, it depends on weather. See https://t.co/cxZ0jVPIRf pic.twitter.com/b0uXwlZkdY — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) January 27, 2021

It was unclear when the roadway might reopen, especially since forecasters are calling for more rain and snow to fall the rest of the week.

Most of Wednesday’s showers will remain north of Los Angeles County, but heavy rain is expected to arrive by Thursday.

In general, 1.5 to 3.5 inches of rain are forecast to fall in Los Angeles and Ventura counties through Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

1.5 to 2 inches of rain has fallen across NW SLO County since last evening. The heavy rain will continue across SLO County with moderate to locally heavy rain across Santa Barbara County thru Thu. Heaviest rain over L.A. and Ventura Counties Thu night into Fri. #cawx #LArain pic.twitter.com/hcYzXwAGnd — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 27, 2021

Heavy downpours will bring an elevated risk of mud and debris flows to the area’s recent burn areas.

There is also the potential for downed trees and power outages, according to the weather service.

A warm front ahead of the system will keep snow levels much higher with Thursday’s storm, NWS stated.

Snow is expected to drop to about the 4,500-foot level, with 1 to 3 feet accumulating at elevations above 6,000 feet.

A winter storm watch will be in effect for the Los Angeles and San Bernardino mountains from Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon, according to the Weather Service.

The stormy weather is expected to give way to sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday.