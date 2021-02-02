New storm will bypass Southern California

After a soggy ending to the first month of the new year, Los Angeles will be spared a second wet week, as forecasters say a new winter storm will miss the area.

“Computer models shifted the track of the storm farther north,” said Mike Wofford, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

The storm was expected to bring one-quarter to one-half inch of rain to Los Angeles County, while the Southern California mountains were anticipating four to eight inches of snow above 7,000 feet.

“Now we aren’t going to get anything,” Wofford said.

