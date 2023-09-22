Proposed low-cost housing at UCLA is being delayed after University of California Regents put the breaks on dorms over concerns that the rooms may be too small, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The new dorm was expected to be available to students by 2026, but officials deferred a vote on the budget and design, citing concerns over impact on student mental health, the newspaper reported. As a result, the regents asked for additional research and student feedback on the proposed dorms.

Gayley Towers, seen here on Sept. 22, 2023, is the proposed site for new low-cost housing for UCLA students. (KTLA)

The project included renovating the existing Gayley Towers at 565 Gayley Ave. in Westwood and was to include co-living-style units with shared kitchens and community bathrooms.

The proposal for a room is 265 square feet for three beds, desks, closets, storage space and a refrigerator, the Times reported.

During a meeting this week, regents determined there are still many questions remaining about the proposed dorm.

“It’s also appropriate for us to look at what the data is out there regarding mental health impacts of micro units and how we should evaluate these questions,” UC Regent John Pérez said during the recent meeting

Pete Angelis, assistant vice chancellor of UCLA housing, however, said that the proposed dorms are larger than newer dorms around campus.

“Most important for this demographic, is, we’re talking about students that are most in need financially, and this is inventory that’s going to be made available to them when we open at $600 a month,” Angelis said.

Construction on the project was set to start next summer, but officials are expected to discuss the matter further at the next regents’ meeting, the Times reported.