New vaccination incentives include sweepstakes for L.A. Clippers, Rams and Chargers tickets, free Taco Bell, Chipotle

A sign advertises a free vaccination site set up inside L.A.’s Union Station in an effort to target commuters on June 10, 2021. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Los Angeles County and California residents now have more incentives to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Beginning Friday through June 17, residents who get vaccinated at Los Angeles County sites will have an opportunity to win a pair of season tickets to the 2021-2022 home season of the L.A. Clippers, Rams or Chargers.

Everyone 18 and older getting their first vaccine at a county, city, mobile or St. John’s Well Child and Family Center site, or who brings a first-time vaccine recipient with them to their second dose appointment, can win.

The county has partnered with the L.A. Lakers, Kings, Galaxy, Dodgers and LAFC for similar sweepstakes in an effort to get more people inoculated.

Additionally, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday that the Clippers will be giving vaccinated fans a 15% discount on their online store, the Golden State Warriors will give a 20% discount at the Warriors Shop in the Chase Center in San Francisco, and the Team L.A. Store at Staples Center will offer a 15% discount.

These giveaways will run June 15 through June 20.

Also on June 15, the date set for the state’s full reopening, Taco Bell will be giving out free Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos to customers who show their COVID-19 vaccination cards at participating locations across the state.

Chipotle will give vaccinated customers a free topping or equivalent side serving of Queso Blanco with the purchase of any fully priced entrée at participating restaurants statewide.

The announcement came as Newsom hosted another round of the “Vax for the Win” lottery draw Friday. Winners in Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside counties were selected for $50,000 prizes during the second drawing

A third drawing is slated for June 15, when 10 additional Californians will be selected to receive $1.5 million each.

“Today’s drawing and the new partnerships with California-based businesses are another exciting opportunity to express our gratitude and build excitement as we head into our state’s full reopening next week,” Newsom said Friday.

California has seen a 13 percent increase in administered vaccinations compared to the previous week, state officials said. Since the lottery was launched, about 2 million vaccine doses have been reported, including more 700,000 Californians starting their vaccination process, according to state officials.

To date, California has administered nearly 40 million vaccines, 15.9 million more than any other state.

Locally, more than 5.4 million L.A. County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 4.5 million are fully vaccinated, county officials said.

L.A. County Health Director Barbara Ferrer on Thursday, highlighted the importance of getting vaccinated as the Delta coronavirus variant has detected in the region since April.