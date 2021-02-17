New vaccination site at Santa Ana College targets area hit hard by COVID-19

A new vaccination center opened at Santa Ana College on Wednesday as part of Orange County’s efforts to make the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines more equitable.

Santa Ana, along with Anaheim, has the highest infection rate in the county, and offering vaccines there “is the right thing to do,” Andrew Do, chair of the Orange County Board of Supervisors, said in a written statement.

Those eligible for vaccines in Orange County include people 65 and older, healthcare workers and some law enforcement officers.

The Santa Ana College vaccination site is open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with appointments available online.

