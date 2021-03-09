New vaccination site, with Uber plan to bring residents to appointments, opens at USC

A new coronavirus vaccination center that will also provide thousands of free and discounted Uber rides to bring South L.A. residents to their appointments is opening Tuesday at the University of Southern California.

The new site is located on the corner of West Exposition Boulevard and Figueroa Street near the Expo Park Metro Station and will be able to vaccinate up to 5,000 people a day.

The site was designed to make vaccines distribution available to hard hit communities and ensure that Angelenos without a car can still get vaccinated.

South L.A. residents will have access to 15,000 free Uber rides and another 20,000 rides at 50% off to get to the vaccination site, Mayor Eric Garcetti’s office said in a news release issued last week.

“Equity drives every facet of our strategy to end the pandemic, but our efforts will come up short unless we shorten the distance between life-saving vaccines and our hardest-hit Angelenos,” Garcetti said in a statement.

The new site will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will accommodate both drive-up and walk-up patients.

Go to coronavirus.LACity.org/vaccine for more information, or to make an appointment.