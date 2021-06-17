New vaccine incentives in L.A. County include sweepstakes for Universal Studios Hollywood, Pepe Aguilar concert

Registered Nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Some new incentives are coming to Los Angeles County in an effort to get more residents vaccinated against COVID-19.

Starting Friday until June 24, residents who get vaccinated at L.A. County sites will have a chance to win two 17-ticket packages to see Pepe Aguilar at the Staples Center in November or a VIP Experience for 20 people at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Everyone 18 and older getting their first vaccine at a county, city, mobile or St. John’s Well Child and Family Center site, or who brings a first-time vaccine recipient with them to their second dose appointment, can win.

Thursday is the last day for other countywide vaccine sweepstakes, including season tickets to the 2021-2022 home season of the Clippers, the Rams, or the Chargers.

As of Sunday, nearly 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered to people across the county, according to the L.A. County Department of Public Health.

The department said the county is seeing a higher number of vaccinations in younger age groups, while seniors are getting vaccinated at much higher rates, with 90% of 65 to 79-year-olds now vaccinated.

About 66% of residents aged 16 and over have received one dose of vaccine, while 56% have been fully vaccinated.

About one-third of 12 to 15-year-olds have received at least one vaccine, as have nearly half of 16 to 17-year-olds.

Among 18 to 29-year-olds, the amount of those vaccinated increased from 47% to 53% over the last month, and 30 to 49-year-olds saw an increase from 57% to 62%.

“Given how much protection vaccinations provide, it will be important to improve the rates of vaccination among young and middle-aged adults, many of whom are part of our essential workforce and who may be participating in more activities now that we are fully re-opened,” Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said. “The most effective strategy to reduce the likelihood that outbreaks will arise due to large numbers of unvaccinated people exposed at worksites or gathering at events, is closing vaccination coverage gaps.”

Much of California reopened on June 15, with most of is pandemic restrictions lifted with more than 70% of the state’s adults having received at least one dose of vaccine.

“We urge everyone, especially those who are not or cannot be vaccinated against COVID-19, to continue to exercise caution and good judgment as physical distancing requirements and capacity limitations are removed,” Ferrer said. “If you are unvaccinated and will have sustained close contact with others whose vaccination status is not known or they are unvaccinated, consider using a respirator to protect yourself more effectively from the virus.”

Those who still have not received their vaccine and need to find a vaccination site near them can visit: www.VaccinateLACounty.com for information in English and www.VacunateLosAngeles.com for Spanish.

Those who may not have access to the internet, don’t have a computer or are over 65 can call 1-833-540-0473 for help finding an appointment, connecting to free transportation to and from a vaccination site, or scheduling a home-visit if you are homebound.

Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status.