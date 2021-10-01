New video released amid search for man who allegedly raped, threatened to kill girl in South L.A.

Police on Friday released new surveillance video of a man believed to have raped a 16-year-old girl who he allegedly followed from Long Beach to South L.A.

The incident unfolded about 9 p.m. Sept. 26, Los Angeles Police Department officials said this week.

The man approached the victim a few times while she was on the train platform and when the train arrived at the station, he allegedly followed her on, but she went to a different car to avoid him, Lt. Kerri Potter told KTLA Friday.

The man allegedly followed the victim to the train car she was on and tried to engage her in conversation, but she ignored him and then asked him to leave her alone, Potter said.

The girl then transferred onto MTA bus line 105 heading to L.A., and so did the man.

She got off the bus at Vernon Avenue and San Pedro Street in Historic South-Central. As the victim walked home, the assailant allegedly grabbed her around the neck, forced her behind an apartment building and raped her. At one point he also allegedly threatened to kill her, police said.

No further details about the incident, the victim or assailant have been released.

A man being sought for allegedly raping and threatening to kill a 16-year-old girl is seen in photos shared by the LAPD on Sept. 30, 2021.

Police previously released two surveillance images of the man, and on Friday, new surveillance video showed him walking along the train platform.

The man is described as being 35 years old, about 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing approximately 200 pounds. He has black dreadlocks, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the LAPD’s juvenile division at 213-486-0570. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls can be directed to 1-877-527-3247, and anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.