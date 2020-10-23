New video released amid search for woman suspected of trying to kidnap 2 boys in South L.A.

Police on Friday released a new video of a woman wanted in connection with the kidnapping of two boys in separate South Los Angeles incidents.

The video was released just one day after the Los Angeles Police Department first made the public aware of the incidents, and released footage of one of the alleged attempted kidnappings.

The first incident occurred about 6 p.m. Oct. 18 along the 100 block of West Manchester Avenue in the Florence neighborhood of South L.A.

The victim went to a restaurant in the area when the assailant walked up to her as she was going to her car. The would-be abductor demanded that the victim hand over the victim’s 1-year-old brother, claiming the boy was her child. The victim continued toward her car, but the woman followed them and tried to take the child from the victim’s hands, police said.

The victim asked for help and ran back into the restaurant.

The assailant then made her way to the 8000 block of South Main Street, where she entered a gated apartment courtyard, police said.

She allegedly grabbed a 5-year-old boy as several children were playing in the area and tried to leave with him, according to the Police Department.

Family members saw the attempted kidnapping and stopped the woman from leaving with the boy.

The video released Friday shows a clearer image of the woman in front of what appears to be the window of the business.

The assailant is described as being Hispanic, between 20 to 35 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing around 135 pounds. She has short cropped brown hair and was wearing a white shirt, light green shorts and dark slippers.

Anyone with information about the attempted kidnappings can call Detective Frank Preciado at 323-786-5412.