Video newly released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department shows the chaotic moments before a deputy shooting in Cudahy that injured a 25-year-old man last month.

Isaias Cervantes’ relatives say, however, that the video doesn’t tell the entire story and they believe the shooting was not justified. The man was unarmed, but a deputy said he reached for his gun.

Gene Kang reports for the KTLA 5 News at 3 on April 22, 2021.