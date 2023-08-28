Newly-surfaced video shows the chaos that erupted at Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance Sunday afternoon when a brawl involving teenagers sent shoppers fleeing.

Torrance Police responded to the mall on West Carson Street around 4 p.m. on reports of a “large group of juveniles” fighting.

Video obtained by Wilmington Chronicles shows some of the melee and witnesses screaming and running for safety.

“We saw like four hundred or five hundred kids just running past [our store]. There were so many,” said Amber Treniece, a mall employee. “Some of them were coming in asking for water.”

Officers from several agencies, including some wearing riot gear, responded to the mall to bring the situation under control, Torrance Police said.

Several people suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene, and officers issued several citations. No arrests were made.

One witness said a firearm was discharged; however, no gunshot victims were located.