A 51-year-old man from Bronx, New York, is facing the possibility of life in prison after he was found guilty on federal criminal charges in connection with the kidnapping of woman with dementia outside of a West Los Angeles medical center, authorities announced Tuesday.

The kidnapping occurred at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center located at 11301 Wilshire Boulevard on the morning of July 19, 2021, according to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office.

The 68-year-old female victim and a friend were approaching their car outside the VA facility when Johnny Ray Gasca unexpectedly appeared and pushed the victim toward his pickup, which was parked nearby. “Gasca then picked [the victim] up and threw her into the rear portion of the truck’s passenger compartment,” the release stated. The 52-year-old man then fled the scene with the victim.

The victim’s friend, who witnessed the kidnapping, told agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation that Gasca may have been in a relationship with the 68-year-old woman and that she suspected him of stealing money out of the woman’s bank and retirement accounts. This was in addition to Venmo, PayPal and MoneyGram transactions that the friend did not believe the victim had the “knowledge or wherewithal” to conduct on her own, the release noted.

Agents were able to locate the victim’s phone within hours of the kidnapping at the Dixie Hollywood Hotel, located in the 5400 block of Hollywood Boulevard. When Gasca and the victim exited the hotel, agents converged and took him into custody.

While in pre-trial custody, Gasca was recorded making several jail calls to a friend in New York, asking him to erase his messages on the Facebook Messenger app, including one where he described the victim as a “Golden goose.” In another jailhouse phone call, the 51-year-old told his friend to “collect his hard drives from his apartment before the FBI could seize them and learn of his financial exploitation of the victim,” authorities said.

At the end of the six-day bench trial, United States District Judge André Birotte Jr. entered the verdict, finding Gasca guilty on one count of kidnapping, two counts of attempted obstruction of justice and one count of attempted witness tampering.

The 51-year-old is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 29 and could face a statutory maximum sentence of life in federal prison.