An investigation is underway after a newborn baby boy was found abandoned in a restroom trash bin at a Lynwood park Friday morning.

The baby was rescued around 8 a.m. after a passerby found the infant in the women’s restroom at Yvonne Burke-John D. Ham Park and reported to authorities, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Deputies responded and paramedics with the L.A. County Fire Department provided emergency aid.

The infant was transported to a hospital and was listed in stable condition as of Saturday evening, the sheriff’s department reported.

The boy is believed to have been born sometime between Wednesday June 9 and Friday, June 11, 2021.

Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the baby boy and the person who left him at the park.

The investigation is in the early stages, and anyone with information regarding the abandonment and endangerment of the newborn baby boy is asked to contact the Special Victims Bureau toll free tip line at 877-710-5273, or by email at specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), or visit the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.