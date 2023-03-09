Police are investigating after a newborn baby was found inside a gas station trashcan in Fullerton on Thursday.

Fullerton Police responded to a Chevron gas station on the 900 block of West Orangethorpe Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

A store clerk discovered the abandoned infant inside a restroom trash bin, officers said.

Newborn baby found inside gas station trashcan in Fullerton on March 9, 2023. (OC Hawk)

Authorities transported the baby to a local hospital after lifesaving measures were implemented.

The child’s parents were nowhere to be found. It’s unclear whether the baby was born inside the gas station.

The baby is confirmed to be in critical, but stable condition on Thursday night, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The Safely Surrendered Baby Law was signed into state law in January 2006. The law aims to save the lives of newborn infants at risk of abandonment by encouraging parents or those with lawful custody to safely surrender an infant within 72 hours of birth, with no questions asked.

The law requires the baby be taken to a public or private hospital, designated fire station or other safe surrender site designated by the County Board of Supervisors.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Marcus Saenz at 714-738-5361.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS or online at occrimestoppers.org.