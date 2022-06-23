Connor Kerns is seen in an image provided by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

A Newbury park man suspected of sexually assaulting a minor and possessing, producing and distributing child pornography was arrested and booked earlier this week, authorities announced Wednesday.

Deputies arrested 19-year-old Connor Kerns after a nearly yearlong investigation, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

A female minor first reported she was tricked into sending child sexual abuse material to a man over social media in July of 2021, the Sheriff’s Department stated.

Investigators determined the minor sent Kerns nude images and sexual videos, which Kerns then threatened to “leak” if she didn’t send more.

Kerns also posed as a hacker from a fake social media account and told the victim he had hacked into Kerns’ account, the Sheriff’s Department stated.

Pretending to be the hacker, Kerns again threatened to leak the images and videos if the girl did not participate in sexual acts with Kerns, according to investigators.

The victim was eventually convinced to meet with him in person, which is when he allegedly manipulated her into sexual acts and providing additional sexual images.

During the course of the investigation, detectives discovered a female minor in Los Angeles County and another in Tennessee had been contacted by Kerns under similar circumstances.

Detectives obtained a search warrant and arrested Kerns in the 400 block of Fallbrook Avenue on June 20.

He was booked on 22 counts related to child pornography and sexual assault.

Kerns is awaiting arraignment while being held on $1 million bail.

The Sheriff’s Office believes there may be additional victims and asked that anyone with further information contact Detective Rosalio Cobian at 805-384-4723.