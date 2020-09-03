Newbury Park man faces federal charges after allegedly paying others to livestream child sex abuse

A Newbury Park man faces federal charges after allegedly using Skype to pay facilitators overseas to livestream the physical and sexual abuse of minors, officials announced Thursday.

William Hayes, 57, was charged with one count of attempted production of child pornography, two counts of attempted enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity and two counts of possession of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California.

Hayes, who used the screennames “ko hong,” “hokong69,” and “brianwilson2461,” allegedly used Skype to try and “entice underage girls to engage in illicit sexual activity that would be livestreamed on the internet for him to watch,” officials said in a news release.

He also allegedly offered to pay after the acts were livestreamed, and in other messages, he offered to pay to have acts of torture and cruelty inflicted on the girls, according to the federal indictment.

Hayes was found to be in possession of pornographic images of children on his computer and hard drive.

Hayes is expected to appear in court Thursday. He faces a minimum of 15 years in prison and a maximum of life imprisonment if convicted, officials said.

The FBI investigated the case, and anyone with information about Hayes can call the Los Angeles field office at 310-477-6565.