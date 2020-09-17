Newbury Park woman falsely claimed ex-boyfriend tried to kill her, made swatting calls to his home: Officials

A Newbury Park woman was arrested after allegedly stalking her ex-boyfriend and filing a false police report in which she claimed he beat and tried to kill her, officials said.

Emily Bolio is shown in a photo released by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 16, 2020.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Emily Bolio’s home in the 1200 block of Newbury Road on Aug. 12 after a concerned resident reported a possible domestic violence victim.

Bolio, 23, told the deputies her 26-year-old ex-boyfriend, who lives in Reno, had battered her and threatened her with a knife, according to a release from the department.

The next day, Bolio reaffirmed her story to detectives and told them her ex-boyfriend was a parolee who was known to carry firearms and had previously threatened her with a gun.

Several hours later, Bolio called the detectives screaming, telling them that her ex-boyfriend was in her home and trying to strangle her with a plastic bag, according to officials.

Bolio said the man had run away, but was interrupted by a family member inside the home.

Several patrol units, detectives, police dogs, members of a gang unit and a sheriff’s helicopter responded to the scene to search for the ex-boyfriend, but he was not found, officials said.

An attempted murder and domestic violence arrest warrant was issued for the ex-boyfriend on Aug. 14. He was found and arrested in Reno the same day.

Soon after, detectives received information from both Nevada residents and the Reno Police Department that Bolio may have made up the allegations, officials said.

Bolio was accused of calling Reno police and reporting swatting incidents at her ex-boyfriend’s home on several occasions.

She also allegedly created fake Facebook profiles of people she knew and used the made up profiles to post “false sex crimes allegations against her ex-boyfriend online,” officials said.

As a result of the fake posts, Bolio’s ex-boyfriend and his family received threats of violence, some of which occurred while he was in custody in Reno.

Eventually, video surveillance, cellphone data and other evidence revealed that the ex-boyfriend was not in California and did not commit the crimes Bolio had accused him of, officials said. The warrant was vacated and the ex-boyfriend was released from custody before being expedited to Ventura County.

The accusations made by the ex-boyfriend’s family against Bolio were revealed to be true, and at least one of the false emergency calls made to the Reno Police Department came from Ventura County, officials said.

Bolio was arrested on Sept. 10, when she tried to get a restraining order against the ex-boyfriend using false information on court documents. She was booked on suspicion of stalking, perjury and three counts of reporting a false emergency. Her bail was set at $100,000

Reno police are also investigating alleged crimes by Bolio in their jurisdiction, officials said.