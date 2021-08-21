Newhall vaccine clinic worker struck by car

A car drove through a Newhall vaccine clinic Saturday, knocking over displays and injuring a worker, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The car began knocking over signs and cones at the vaccine clinic in the 22900 block of Market Street shortly after 4:30 p.m., according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The vehicle, believed to be a dark gray sedan, also intentionally struck a clinic worker using the car’s side mirror, police said. The clinic worker suffered minor injuries and was not transported to the hospital.

Deputies have not yet determined a specific motive or established any verbal exchanges between the driver of the car and the clinic workers.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are treating it as a case of assault with a deadly weapon.