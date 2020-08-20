Newport Beach agrees to pay $360,000 to settle suit over $16 cab-fare dispute

Newport Beach has agreed to pay $360,000 to settle a wrongful arrest suit stemming from a 2016 incident involving a declined credit card for a $16 cab ride.

The case brought by Ashley Watts began on June 26, 2016, when Watts took a taxi back to her Newport Beach apartment after drinking at a hotel, according to federal court documents. Her credit card was declined for the $16.70 charge, and the taxi driver called police to help him collect his fare.

Not long after, according to court papers, Newport Beach police Officers Christine Maroney and Monica Aguilar slammed Watts into a wall and took her to the ground after she told them they couldn’t enter her apartment and arrested her on suspicion of theft.

In an August 2019 hearing before a three-judge panel of the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, Judge Ryan Nelson questioned how the incident escalated.

