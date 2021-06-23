Newport Beach braces for possible flooding amid forecast of 7-foot tides

Newport Beach is bracing for possible flooding, with tides of more than 7 feet forecast for Wednesday and Thursday evenings.

City workers are raising sand berms on the Balboa Peninsula and handing out sandbags to residents, hoping to avoid the deluge brought by high waves last Fourth of July.

Any flooding is not expected to be as bad this year, National Weather Service forecasters said, with no significant damage expected.

The weather service issued two beach hazard alerts Wednesday morning warning of high tides in Orange, Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

Use caution at the beaches this week. Unusually high tides between 7-7.5 feet are expected during the evening hours through Thu. Elevated surf of 3-6' on S facing beaches + the tides will create many dangerous #RipCurrents. #SoCal #CAwx pic.twitter.com/8Vi0Kcel47 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) June 23, 2021