Newport Beach cancels annual Christmas Boat Parade due to coronavirus pandemic

A small boat with a big Santa theme moves along the route during the 111th Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade in 2019. (Don Leach / Los Angeles Times)

There will be silent nights in Newport Harbor this December.

The Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday that this year’s 112th annual Christmas Boat Parade has been canceled due to the coronavirus. The parade was initially set to be streamed virtually to viewers at home from Newport Harbor Dec. 16-20.

“It was our hope that conditions would improve or at least remain static. However, looking at what is happening across the country, as well as in our own backyard, that is simply not the case,” Steven Rosansky, the chief executive officer and president of the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement.

“Gov. [Gavin] Newsom made it clear at his recent press conference that conditions are worsening across the state of California and that we need to put on the ‘emergency brake’ to slow the spread of coronavirus,” Rosansky said.

