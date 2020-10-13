Newport Beach CEO steps down from company after being charged with child prostitution

Local news

by:

Posted: / Updated:
An undated file photo shows a Newport Beach police patrol vehicle at the beach. (Kevin Chang / Times Community News)

An undated file photo shows a Newport Beach police patrol vehicle at the beach. (Kevin Chang / Times Community News)

Newport Beach resident Ian Charles Schenkel, facing charges of engaging in underage prostitution, has stepped down as chief executive of Haliburton International Foods, according to the company.

The statement released by the Ontario-based company does not state the reason for Schenkel’s resignation. Dan Glick, a management and financial advisor to the company, was appointed as the new CEO. Schenkel, who founded Haliburton International Foods, is no longer listed on the company’s website.

Schenkel, 59, was arrested and charged Sept. 29 by the Orange County district attorney’s office with engaging in the prostitution of two teenagers. He faces six felony counts associated with unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor and two misdemeanor charges for soliciting prostitution of a minor. If convicted on all counts, Schenkel faces a maximum sentence of eight years in state prison and almost two years in county jail.

He is out on bail of $100,000.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter