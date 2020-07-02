Newport Beach closing shores on July 4th after 2 lifeguards test positive for coronavirus

The city of Newport Beach will close its beaches on Fourth of July, officials announced Wednesday.

The Newport Beach City Council voted in an emergency meeting Wednesday to shutter their shores after two lifeguards employed by the city tested positive for the coronavirus, the city said in a written statement. The beaches will close at 10 p.m. on July 3 and reopen at 6 a.m. on July 5.

The city council also voted to give City Manager Grace Leung authority to close the beaches on July 3 and July 5 if deemed necessary.

Previously, the city had said it would keep its beaches open for regular hours during the holiday weekend but would not allow professional fireworks displays, street parades or festivals.

The vote comes after Orange County health officials ordered all bars to close Wednesday, after the county reported its highest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases and a spike in hospitalizations. There were 570 new cases and five deaths reported countywide Wednesday, bringing the total to 14,413 reported cases and 345 deaths.

Nearby Laguna Beach announced Tuesday it would close its beaches on July 4th, with the option to extend to July 5th, in an effort to curb spread of the novel coronavirus.

Los Angeles and Ventura counties also shuttered shores for the holiday weekend.

Also on Wednesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered Orange County and 18 others to close indoor operations at restaurants, wineries, tasting rooms, cardrooms, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos and museums.

Newport Beach reopened its beaches for active recreation in early May, a week after Newsom ordered all Orange County shores to close to the public to prevent the spread of coronavirus.